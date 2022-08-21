Column: Put further sunscreen bans on pause

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Every day we treat new patients suffering from skin cancer caused by overexposure to UV rays. We are extremely concerned that any further bans on chemical-based sunscreen will significantly increase skin cancers in Hawaii.

As dermatologists, we always encourage our patients to incorporate sunscreen in their daily activities, including anything outside, such as running, cycling, yard work or playing sports, to reduce the risk of skin cancer. With only mineral sunscreens available to residents of Maui County and Hawaii island, we’re concerned that bans will take away the sunscreens that people use most often, which may cause people to skip sunscreen altogether. Hawaii already has the highest rate of UV-caused melanoma in the nation, and further bans may exacerbate the problem.

In a report announced on Aug. 9, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) said more research is needed on sunscreens’ impact on aquatic environments. They recommend that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conduct an environmental risk assessment to characterize possible risks.

The report said, “Environmental exposure and hazard data on sunscreen ingredients are limited, and there is not widespread agreement about whether the available research sufficiently supports conclusions that individual ingredients have, or do not have, negative effects on aquatic organisms.” In other words, there is not enough data to support a ban on any kind of sunscreen.

Many coral reef researchers and toxicologists agree. Research so far has been conducted in labs at concentrations 100-1,000 times higher than what is generally found in the ocean. It’s unfortunate that this exaggerated science is misleading people to believe that sunscreens are more harmful than they really are.

Additionally, the NASEM report doesn’t draw a definitive conclusion about whether measures to restrict the sale and use of certain sunscreens are scientifically justified or effective. It also points out that “reef-safe” is only a marketing term, and there is no scientific definition behind the term for sunscreens. The report showed how titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, the two ingredients in mineral sunscreens, are also known to be toxic to marine life at high concentrations, so pushing everyone only to wear mineral sunscreens doesn’t make sense.

The American Academy of Dermatology applauded the NASEM review of scientific research, saying, “the Academy supports the recommendation that studies be conducted to determine how any changes to the availability of UV filters would impact human health.”

The inconclusive scientific data means that a sweeping ban on sunscreen products is unwarranted. Additionally, basing bans on inconclusive science sets a dangerous precedent for future legislation whose scientific basis is tenuous at best and doesn’t consider the cost to all of us.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the US. About 20% of Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer by age 70. Having five or more sunburns doubles the risk for melanoma that kills 20 people a day in the U.S. And the annual cost for treating melanoma is about $457 million, expected to triple by 2030 to $1.6 billion, making it the highest increase among all cancers combined. Access to all FDA-approved sunscreens can help prevent painful and costly skin cancer treatments and tragic deaths caused by melanoma.

Given the recognized public health benefits of sunscreen and inconclusive data on its impact on the aquatic environment, we urge lawmakers not to pursue any further restrictions on sunscreens until receiving guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency. They should wait and “follow the science” before acting to ensure they serve the best interest of the health of our community and the coral reefs we love and treasure.

Drs. Patrick Ellison, Mika Yamazaki, and Carla Nip-Sakamoto are board-certified dermatologists and leaders of the Hawaii Dermatological Society.