comscore Column: Put further sunscreen bans on pause | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Put further sunscreen bans on pause

  • By Drs. Patrick Ellison, Mika Yamazaki and Carla Nip-Sakamoto
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Every day we treat new patients suffering from skin cancer caused by overexposure to UV rays. We are extremely concerned that any further bans on chemical-based sunscreen will significantly increase skin cancers in Hawaii. Read more

