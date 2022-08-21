comscore On Politics: Josh Green and Sylvia Luke are now a team, but how well can they work together? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | On Politics

On Politics: Josh Green and Sylvia Luke are now a team, but how well can they work together?

  • By Richard Borreca Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, right, and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Sylvia Luke talk as numerous photos of supporters are seen reflected in the glass on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Green, right, and lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Sylvia Luke talk as numerous photos of supporters are seen reflected in the glass on Thursday.

Four years ago, Josh Green, then a Hawaii island state senator, was on his way to becoming the strongest lieutenant governor candidate in a contested Democratic primary. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: New dialysis center in Nanakuli

Scroll Up