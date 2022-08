Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episode 65-66

6:40 p.m. today

Kang-ho professes his love for Ah-reum. Heung-gia comforts Se-ran, saying she’ll make sure Kang-ho comes back to her. Ah-jung desperately searches for Sae-rom. She calls Byung-ki, but he ignores her. Gyu-chan seeks out Bo-bae, telling her he missed her. But Bo-bae tells him they are through.

Episodes 67-68

7:45 p.m. today

Heung-gia becomes anxious as she wonders how much Ah-reum knows about her father. At the book signing, Ah-jung plays a video for all to see. Byung-ki is furious with Ah-jung and she asks for a divorce.

“Today’s Webtoon”

Episode 3

6:45 p.m. Monday

On Ma Eum finally gets her first artist assignment and takes her first step as a real webtoon editor by meeting a tight deadline. Meanwhile, Goo Jun Yeong has decided that he’s not cut out to be a webtoon editor and requests a department transfer.

Episode 4

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Editorial staffers sift through applications for their next new artist. One submission catches On Ma Eum’s attention but a run-in with the artist has her doubting her choice.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 41

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hyunjoon realizes the evidence left by Kyongae is gone. Sunghwan begs Gyongsu to tell him the content of the evidence. Nagyong overhears their conversation and informs Haedang where the evidence is located.

Episode 42

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Gyongsu decides to leave Sunghwan’s house with Jina. Sunghwan won’t hear of it unless Gyongsu gives up the evidence. Jina lies on a television interview, saying that she was physically and verbally abused by Sunghwan’s family.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 3

7:50 p.m. Friday

The capital is abuzz as it holds a festival honoring the celestial gods. The princess enjoys the festival’s night market with Yeon Chung at her side. On the festival’s last night, Yeon Chung notices something suspicious that seems to target the princess and the Crown Prince. Yeon Chung assumes it’s an assassin dispatched by Yeon Gaesomun.

Episode 4

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Yeon Chung saves the princess and the Crown Prince from the assassination plot. Chung’s relationship with Yeon Gaesomun is discovered. The king becomes enraged and sentences Yeon Chung to death.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.