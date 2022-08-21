comscore Vivistop Honolulu cultivates creative kids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Vivistop Honolulu cultivates creative kids

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • COURTESY VIVISTOP HONOLULU Elijah Gamboa, a 13-year-old student at Halau Ku Mana Public Charter School, shows some fingerboarding skate parks that he designed and built at Vivistop Honolulu in Kakaako.

    COURTESY VIVISTOP HONOLULU

    Elijah Gamboa, a 13-year-old student at Halau Ku Mana Public Charter School, shows some fingerboarding skate parks that he designed and built at Vivistop Honolulu in Kakaako.

Bring your child to Vivistop Honolulu and see if it sparks a passion for something creative and unique. Read more

Previous Story
Oahu’s theater season gets underway

Scroll Up