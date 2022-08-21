Vivistop Honolulu cultivates creative kids
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY VIVISTOP HONOLULU
Elijah Gamboa, a 13-year-old student at Halau Ku Mana Public Charter School, shows some fingerboarding skate parks that he designed and built at Vivistop Honolulu in Kakaako.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree