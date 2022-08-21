Developer plans to sell 222 acres in Wahiawa to local farmers

Developer Peter Savio on Saturday spoke with farmers interested in buying his Ohana Farm Parcels. The land is located next to Dole Plantation in Wahiawa and had belonged to Aloun Farms.
