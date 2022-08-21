comscore Developer plans to sell 222 acres in Wahiawa to local farmers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Developer plans to sell 222 acres in Wahiawa to local farmers

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Developer Peter Savio on Saturday spoke with farmers interested in buying his Ohana Farm Parcels. The land is located next to Dole Plantation in Wahiawa and had belonged to Aloun Farms.

Developer Peter Savio is offering local farmers a chance to buy small lots on 222 acres in Wahiawa at what he says are below- market prices as part of his push to make available more affordable agricultural land. Read more

