comscore Officials are challenged with educating the public about protecting endangered Hawaiian monk seals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials are challenged with educating the public about protecting endangered Hawaiian monk seals

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rocky, a Hawaiian monk seal, basks in the sun Monday on the beach in Waikiki.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rocky, a Hawaiian monk seal, basks in the sun Monday on the beach in Waikiki.

  • COURTESY MARKUS FAIGLE / JULY 24 This photo taken from a video shows two men carrying a woman after she was bitten while swimming too close to Rocky, a Hawaiian monk seal. Inset photo shows the seal with her pup, Koalani, at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

    COURTESY MARKUS FAIGLE / JULY 24

    This photo taken from a video shows two men carrying a woman after she was bitten while swimming too close to Rocky, a Hawaiian monk seal. Inset photo shows the seal with her pup, Koalani, at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Rocky and her baby seal were swimming near the Waikiki Natatorium on July 26

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rocky and her baby seal were swimming near the Waikiki Natatorium on July 26

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A sign warns beachgoers to keep their distance from endangered monk seals.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A sign warns beachgoers to keep their distance from endangered monk seals.

Monk seal advocate Melina Clark has heard and seen it all, from a woman feeding her cheeseburger to a monk seal to another who was getting ready to throw a tennis ball at one of the wild animals. Read more

Previous Story
2 deputy superintendents added to Hawaii Department of Education amid concerns about bureaucracy

Scroll Up