Kokua Line: Will free shredding happen this year?

Question: What happened to the free, drive-through shredding? Don’t they do it anymore?

Answer: AARP Hawaii had suspended its popular annual event during the pandemic, but is scheduled to resume it Sept. 10 from 8 to 11 a.m. on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island. However, the rules will be different this year. Participants must register in advance for a specific time slot; those without a reservation will be turned away, the nonprofit organization said. Space will be limited.

You don’t have to be a member of AARP to register, which includes supplying your name, address and email address. Registration is online, at aarp.cvent.com/hifraud. The events will be held in Aiea, Wailuku and Hilo; exact addresses will be provided to registrants.

The new restrictions are so that COVID-19 contact tracing can be done if necessary, and to control traffic, an AARP spokesperson said. By registering, participants agree to COVID-19 protocols, including that they won’t attend if they have the disease within 10 days of the event.

Each occupant of a vehicle who is dropping off documents to shred must register in advance.

As in past years, Access Corp., which does the shredding, will require a signed document release form from each participant. You can download the form when you register; sign the form before dropping off your paperwork.

Registered participants may drop off two business- sized boxes or bags of documents each; staples and paperclips don’t need to be removed. These are drive-thru events; no walk-ups allowed.

These events also will be food drives for the Hawai‘i Foodbank on Oahu, The Food Basket in Hilo and Maui Food Bank; checks or donations of rice or canned goods are welcome.

Q: In a story in Monday’s paper about how to live with COVID-19, it said to “stash rapid tests and use them” and that “people with insurance can also be reimbursed for eight tests a month.” Is this the PCR test or the rapid home test? What is the procedure to get the free test and the reimbursement?

A: That story referred to over-the-counter rapid home tests. Every residential U.S. address can order eight of these test kits (containing a total of 16 tests) to be mailed at no cost. Order at covid.gov/tests/ or by calling 1-800-232-0233. You also can buy these tests — they’re plentiful at local drugstores, for example — and seek reimbursement from your health insurance company for up to eight tests per month, at $12 per test. Alternatively, some insurance companies have preferred providers where you can get the home tests without paying out of pocket. Check with your insurance company for specifics.

If you buy tests, be sure to keep everything you’ll need to document a reimbursement claim. HMSA, for example, requires not only the test’s receipt but also its UPC bar code. For details on HMSA’s reimbursement process, see 808ne.ws/hmsare.

Mahalo

On Aug. 15, on Kualaka‘i Parkway, I suffered a syncope attack on my bicycle route. My husband had to deal with me going in and out of consciousness. Two cars stopped to help my husband deal with me. A woman helped with my vital signs; she was a doctor’s wife. She had a watch that took the necessary vital signs, which is a lifesaver. And a couple also took vitals and shaded me from the sun and went above and beyond to help my husband. I don’t know who called the ambulance, but it was greatly appreciated. The couple took my husband home to retrieve our truck to pick up our bicycles. A policeman stopped to watch our bikes while my husband retrieved our truck. Many thanks to all who helped my poor husband and especially who helped me. Our faith in the kindness of people was greatly restored that day. We did not get their names, which I regret, but we thank everyone so much.

— Darlene C.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.