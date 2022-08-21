comscore ‘The Three Climateers’: Hawaii’s Brian Schatz among new generation of Senate climate hawks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘The Three Climateers’: Hawaii’s Brian Schatz among new generation of Senate climate hawks

  • By Leigh Ann Caldwell and Maxine Joselow The Washington Post
  • MATT MCCLAIN / WASHINGTON POST PHOTO Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, at a hearing in 2021.

  • JABIN BOTSFORD / WASHINGTON POST PHOTO Democratic Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Joe Manchin of West Virginia conferred before a Senate vote in October.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2014 U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz joined U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., in his fight against climate change. In 2014 they organized an overnight talk-a-thon on the Senate floor and introduced a bill to tax carbon emissions. A binder containing climate change talking points and information sits on a desk before the meeting.

Schatz and colleagues Sens. Martin Heinrich and Sheldon Whitehouse have teamed up to craft a new model of persistent activism inside the power corridors of Congress alongside a growing climate-focused advocacy. Read more

