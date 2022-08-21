comscore David Shapiro: Carpenters union lost a battle on rail tax, but war still on | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: Carpenters union lost a battle on rail tax, but war still on

  By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  Sylvia Luke addresses supporters after the first printout of election results at the Ala Moana Hotel on Aug. 13.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Sylvia Luke addresses supporters after the first printout of election results at the Ala Moana Hotel on Aug. 13.

Voters rebuffed a vicious $2 million campaign by the Hawaii Carpenters Union to defeat Rep. Sylvia Luke in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, in retaliation for her refusal as House finance chair to permanently extend the 0.5% excise tax surcharge for the union’s cherished Honolulu rail project. Read more

