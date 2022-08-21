comscore Hawaii Baseball Report - August 21, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Baseball Report – August 21, 2022

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

Hawaii Baseball Report – Au… by Honolulu Star-Advertiser

