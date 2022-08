Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Campbell made an early statement Saturday, scoring on its first three possessions against visiting Waipahu, and never let up. Read more

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who didn’t start the game, completed 20 of 32 passes for 433 yards and three touchdowns and the No. 5 Sabers (2-0) scored the game’s first 23 points en route to a 51-14 non-league victory.

“He’s still learning, he’s still young,” Campbell coach Darren Johnson said of his sophomore quarterback. “He’s surrounded by good people and he throws a good football. We’re happy to have him.”

Nine Campbell players caught passes. Tana Togafau-Tavui had four catches for 124 yards and Mason Muaau had six for 96.

“I believe we have the best in the state receiver-wise,” Sagapolutele said.

Rowen Bucao scored on a 9-yard run, Sagapolutele hit Kanoa Ferreira on a 16-yard touchdown pass and Cristian Wyckstandt hit a 32-yard field goal with 1:32 remaining in the first quarter.

Campbell’s Mason Faoa returned an interception 18 yards for a score, which made it 23-0 with 40 seconds to go in the first.

The Marauders (1-1) cut their deficit to 23-7 on Joshua Manu’s 1-yard sneak and Xavier Transfiguracion’s PAT kick with 34 seconds left before halftime.

Togafau-Tavui played quarterback for Campbell’s first possession and Sagapolutele went the rest of the way.

“We came late to practice yesterday because I had to pick up my receiver, 18 (Muaau, who also didn’t start the game), because he didn’t have a ride,” Sagapolutele said on why he didn’t start.

The Sabers scored on their first drive of the second half on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Sagapolutele to Muaau to make it 30-7.

On the next Waipahu series, Campbell’s T’nias Tavale had a sack and Ieremia Lemaota added two more. The Sabers blocked the punt attempt and Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu returned it 2 yards for a score to make it 37-7 with 5:38 left in the third.

“It was a good defensive series. We want to see more of it,” Johnson said.

In the fourth, Togafau-Tavui caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Sagapolutele to make it 44-7 with 9:41 remaining.

Waipahu answered on a 52-yard scoring strike from Manu to Liatama Uiliata with 6:01 remaining and Campbell capped the scoring on Sagapolutele’s 2-yard sneak with 3:01 left.

CAMPBELL 51, WAIPAHU 14

at Campbell

Waipahu (1-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14

Campbell (2-0) 23 0 14 14 — 51

Camp—Rowen Bucao 9 run (Cristian Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Kanoa Ferreira 16 pass from Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—FG Wyckstandt 32

Camp—Mason Faoa 18 interception return (kick failed)

Waip—Joshua Manu 1 run (Xavier Transfiguracion kick)

Camp—Mason Muaau 8 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Zechariah Alualu-Tuiolemotu 2 blocked punt return (Wyckstandt kick)

Camp—Tana Togafau-Tavui 40 pass from Sagapolutele (Wyckstandt kick)

Waip—Liatama Uiliata 52 pass from Manu (Transfiguracion kick)

Camp—Sagapolutele 2 run (Wyckstandt kick)

RUSHING—Waipahu: Faafetai Failauga 15-6, Manu 10-(minus 15). Campbell: Bucao 10-60, Chauncee Lopez 4-21, Kanoa Ferreira 1-18, Togafau-Tavui 2-9, Miles Parlet 1-4, Sagapolutele 6-(minus 20).

PASSING—Waipahu: Manu 14-27-2-134. Campbell: Sagapolutele 20-32-1-433, Togafau-Tavui 3-4-0-26.

RECEIVING—Waipahu: Uiliata 7-96, Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 3-16, Tai Aipia-Barrett 2-15, Failauga 2-7. Campbell: Muaau 6-96, Togafau-Tavui 4-124, Jourdain Berinobis-Pyne 3-40, Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole 3-32, Bucao 2-32, Abang 2-15, Dallas Fonseca-Juan 1-87, Rusten Lopez 1-24, Kanoa Ferreira 1-9.