Kahuku rolls over Waianae

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku defensive lineman Stanley Raass, top, and linebacker Maximum Fonoimoana sack Waianae quarterback Tarent Moniz-Babb.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku wide receiver Brock Fonoimoana lept over Waianae defensive tackle Timuani Cook on Saturday.

Despite playing without returning All-State Offensive Player of the Year Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, No. 1-ranked Kahuku rolled up 353 yards of total offense in a 41-6 win over Waianae on Saturday night at Carleton Weimer Field. Read more

