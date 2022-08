Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Na Menehune freshman quarterback Tayden-Evan Kaawa threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns to help Moanalua win its first game of the season.

Gabe Wells and Eric Stephens caught touchdown passes in the second quarter to give Na Menehune a 13-0 lead at the break.

Junior linebacker Kahoku McClellan had three tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble to lead Moanalua’s defense, which held Damien to negative yardage in rushing.

Damien’s do-everything sophomore Sylas Alaimalo scored on a 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and added 10 tackles and an interception on defense for the Monarchs, who had won their first two games of the season against OIA Division II opponents.

Kalani 28, Kalaheo 7

Junior Kynan McCartney threw for a career-high 382 yards and accounted for all four Falcons touchdowns in the first half to give Radford Dudoit his first win as Kalani head coach.

The Falcons, who finished tied for second in OIA Division II last season, have won seven of their past eight games in the regular season.

McCartney threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Silas Soberano on Kalani’s first offensive play of the game and added a 62-yard touchdown pass to Chris Holt.

He also rushed for touchdowns on runs of 5 and 6 yards to put the Falcons up 28-7 at the break.

Neither team scored in the second half.

Kalaheo senior Elijah Taylor scored the Mustangs’ first touchdown of the season on a 33-yard run in the second quarter and finished with 167 rushing yards on 22 carries.

—

MOANALUA 16, DAMIEN 7

at Moanalua

Damien (2-1) 0 0 7 0 — 7

Moanalua (1-1) 0 13 3 0 — 16

Moa—Gabe Wells 9 pass from TaydenEvan Kaawa (Skylor Hayes kick)

Moa—Eric Stephens 17 pass from Kaawa (kick failed)

Moa—FG Andy Nguyen 25

DMS—Sylas Alaimalo 5 run (Alaimalo kick)

RUSHING—Damien: Alaimalo 3-18, Champ Buffett 14-11, Bryse Hopeau-Lampitoc 1-2, Peyton Dalmacio 2-(minus 1), AJ Tuifua 6-(minus 31). Moanalua: Cameron Johnson 8-38, Kaawa 9-33, Reshod Scott 9-32, Wells 2-27, Cade Rodriguez 1-4.

PASSING—Damien: Tuifua 15-36-3-145. Moanalua: Kaawa 12-25-1-139, Rodriguez 0-4-0-0, Anthony Pham 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Damien: Dayton Savea 5-30, Ian Sera 4-55, Buffett 3-41, Dalmacio 3-19. Moanalua: Daniel Bittle 3-58, Stephens 3-42, Wells 2-14, Lucas Filisi 1-9, Kingston Ishimine 1-7, Johnson 1-6, Ryson Lum 1-3.

KALANI 28, KALAHEO 7

at Kaiser Stadium

Kalaheo (0-3, 0-1) 0 7 0 0 — 7

Kalani (1-1, 1-0) 6 22 0 0 — 28

Kaln—Silas Soberano 74 pass from Kynan McCartney (run failed)

Kaln—Chris Holt 62 pass from McCartney (Kalekona Spencer kick)

Kaln—McCartney 5 run (Spencer kick)

Kalh—Elijah Taylor 33 run (Gaige White kick)

Kaln—McCartney 6 run (Soberano pass from McCartney)

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Taylor 22-167, Trentin Leahy 1-8, Caleb Martin 1-(minus 1), White 1-(minus 3), Jude Weber 5-(minus 20). Kalani: Kahikina Iaea 5-29, Holt 1-14, McCartney 20-3, Robert Potter 1-1, team 1-(minus 6).

PASSING—Kalaheo: Weber 4-13-0-28, White 2-7-1-8. Kalani: McCartney 23-39-1-382.

RECEIVING—Kalaheo: Jeremyah Toilolo 2-13, White 1-11, Nainoa Barbieto 1-8, Kamalu Anoba-Jordan 2-4. Kalani: Soberano 5-128. Holt 5-99, Jonah Viernes 2-64, Kai Kobayashi 3-40, Laakea Nishimoto 4-22, Iaea 3-20, Jonah Barnhill 1-9.

Junior varsity—Roosevelt 40, Kalani 0

Also:

Pearl City 57, Kaimuki 34

Neighbor Islands

Konawaena 74, Honokaa 0

Kohala 36, Pahoa 6