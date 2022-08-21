comscore Nanakuli breaks 50 points in league opener against Waialua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Nanakuli breaks 50 points in league opener against Waialua

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Nanakuli’s David Kalili powers through defenders for a touchdown during a game on Oct. 30, 2021.

    Nanakuli’s David Kalili powers through defenders for a touchdown during a game on Oct. 30, 2021.

The Nanakuli Golden Hawks opened up OIA Division II play in spectacular fashion, pounding the Waialua Bulldogs 54-13 on Saturday night at Nanakuli. Read more

