comscore No. 1 Kamehameha volleyball team gets help from old, new to beat Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 1 Kamehameha volleyball team gets help from old, new to beat Kahuku

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Watson Kalei watches as a ball is dug up by teammates.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Watson Kalei watches as a ball is dug up by teammates.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Moana Peaua put down a kill against Kahuku during the second game of the championship match of the Hawaii Invitational on Saturday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Moana Peaua put down a kill against Kahuku during the second game of the championship match of the Hawaii Invitational on Saturday.

A bit of the old and a bit of the new, and No. 1 Kamehameha is still the force to be reckoned with in girls volleyball. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 20, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up