No. 1 Kamehameha volleyball team gets help from old, new to beat Kahuku

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bit of the old and a bit of the new, and No. 1 Kamehameha is still the force to be reckoned with in girls volleyball. Read more

A bit of the old and a bit of the new, and No. 1 Kamehameha is still the force to be reckoned with in girls volleyball.

With a combination of Marley Moe and Charlize Ching directing a 6-2 offense, the Warriors swept No. 8 Kahuku 25-23, 25-18 in the title match of the Hawaii Invitational on Saturday afternoon.

Junior Kalei Watson and Ching, a senior, each had seven kills to pace Kamehameha. Ching was injured in 2021 and missed the entire season. She added two aces.

Moe, the two-sport standout, tallied four kills and two aces. She provided some of the heaviest-hit balls. Junior middle Adrianna Arquette had six kills and 1.5 blocks as Moe and Ching delivered sets to different points in space — virtually unblockable.

“It’s a lot of practice, a lot of breakouts before the actual season starts,” Ching said. “It’s just a process with the passes.”

“We work out a lot together,” said Moe, who got her swings from the right side when she wasn’t delivering back sets.

A new look, and it works well for the Warriors.

“We’re asking our setters this year to do a little different role than we have in the past. Part of it is their maturity. Part of it is their work that they put in the offseason. Adrianna did a lot of great things. Moana (Peaua) came in and did a whole bunch of stuff. It’s a great team win for us, especially our libero. Taylor (Kaoihana) did great things for us,” longtime coach Chris Blake said. “We handled our business at the service line, which caused a lot of pressure for them. We did a lot of great execution across the board and considering we didn’t work too much on it, we’re happy with the outcome.”

Senior Kaliko Schilling led Kahuku with six kills. The Lady Raiders led 15-11 in Game 1 after three consecutive aces by Cha‘lei Reid, who finished with five kills and four aces. Coach Tuli Tevaga’s team brought the power and finesse to give the Warriors a serious challenge. Kamehameha remained resilient.

“We ran out in the beginning, they came out and put us into some tough spots, but it was a good challenge for us,” Blake said. “We found a way to come out toward the end part of the match, came out of the first set and was able to carry the momentum into Set 2.”

The only team to take a game from the Warriors in the three-day tournament was Mililani, which finished in third place after sweeping ‘Iolani II.

For the defending state champion Warriors, it appears to be a matter of reloading after the graduation of a strong senior class, including All-State Player of the Year Devin Kahahawai.

“We’re still figuring out a lot of things. We talk about sticking with our process, playing for each other and doing the little things,” said Blake, who has guided Kamehameha to 11 state titles. “It was a good test for us this weekend. A lot of great teams in this tournament, and for us to come out on top is a good start. We have a lot of things to work on when we get back at it Monday.”

The Warriors hit the weight room on Monday, and will play in a Labor Day weekend tournament on the Big Island.

Elsewhere, the four-day Sacred Hearts Invitational, including Liberty (Nev.), came to a close on Saturday. Nanakuli also hosted a preseason tourney.

—

Hawaii Invitational

Saturday

At Kamehameha

First Round

Campbell def. ’Iolani 1-AA, 25-23, 25-19

Hilo def. Maryknoll, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

Kahuku-White def. Farrington, 25-18, 25-23

Punahou 1-AA def. Mililani, 25-20, 27-25

Quarterfinals

Kamehameha def. Campbell, 25-17, 25-11

Hilo def. Kaiser, 25-22, 15-25, 25-15

Kahuku-White def. University, 25-18, 25-14

Kahuku def. Punahou 1-AA, 25-15, 25-16

Semifinals

Kamehameha def. Hilo, 25-10, 25-19

Kahuku def. Kahuku-White, 25-17, 25-18

Championship

Kamehameha def. Kahuku, 25-22, 25-18

Final Standings

1. Kamehameha

2. Kahuku

3. Kahuku-White

4. Hilo

5. University Lab

6. Campbell

7. Punahou 1-AA

8. Kaiser

9. Maryknoll

10. Farrington

11. Mililani

12. ’Iolani 1-AA

13. Kalaheo

14. Kamehameha-White

15. Kamehameha-Blue

16. Waimea

Sacred Hearts Invitational

Wednesday

Pool A

Kapolei def. Da Vinci, 25-16, 25-12

Sacred Hearts def. Seabury Hall 25-13, 25-14

Kapolei def. Sacred Hearts 25-18, 25-20

Seabury Hall def. Da Vinci 25-19, 22-25, 17-15

Sacred Hearts def. Da Vinci 21-25, 25-21, 15-7

Kapolei def. Seabury Hall 25-11, 25-21

Pool B

Liberty def. Mililani 25-16, 28-26

Kalani def. La Pietra 25-9, 25-7

Kalani def. Mililani 25-22, 25-17

Liberty def. La Pietra 25-11, 25-18

Kalani def. Liberty 25-17, 25-20

Mililani def. La Pietra 25-13, 25-9

Pool C

Moanalua def. Francis Parker 25-13, 25-18

Waianae def. Mid-Pacific 25-19, 25-17

Moanalua def. Waianae 25-20, 25-19

Francis Parker def. Mid-Pacific 25-23, 25-14

Waianae def. Francis Parker 25-22, 23-25, 16-14

Moanalua def. Mid-Pacific 25-14, 23-25, 15-8

Pool D

Orange Lutheran def. Le Jardin 25-18, 20-25, 15-8

Punahou def. Radford 25-23, 25-10

Punahou def. Le Jardin 27-25, 25-20

Orange Lutheran def. Radford 25-18, 25-19

Punahou def. Orange Lutheran 25-14, 25-19

Le Jardin def. Radford 25-16, 25-23

Thursday

Pool A

Waianae def. Liberty 24-26, 25-23, 15-13

Orange Lutheran def. Sacred Hearts 25-23, 25-17

Liberty def. Sacred Hearts 25-21, 25-18

Orange Lutheran def. Waianae 25-15, 19-25, 15-13

Sacred Hearts def. Waianae 25-21, 25-15

Orange Lutheran def. Liberty 25-17, 25-21

Pool B

Moanalua def. Kalani 25-21, 25-27, 15-11

Punahou def. Kapolei 25-19, 25-16

Punahou def. Kalani 25-9, 25-22

Moanalua def. Kapolei 25-17, 25-7

Punahou def. Moanalua 25-21, 26-24

Kalani def. Kapolei 25-18, 25-22

Pool C

Francis Parker def. Mililani 25-20, 20-25, 15-5

Radford def. Da Vinci 25-14, 25-15

Radford def. Mililani 25-15, 25-22

Francis Parker def. Da Vinci 25-16, 25-14

Francis Parker def. Radford 25-19, 23-25, 15-8

Mililani def. Da Vinci 25-22, 25-16

Pool D

Le Jardin def. Mid-Pacific 25-18, 25-16

Seabury Hall def. La Pietra 25-14, 25-15

Le Jardin def. La Pietra 25-14, 25-10

Mid-Pacific def. Seabury Hall 26-24, 25-16

Mid-Pacific def. La Pietra 25-15, 25-13

Le Jardin def. Seabury Hall 26-24, 25-15

Friday

Crossover/Final Seeding

Kapolei def. Libert 25-18, 25-18

Moanalua def. Orange Lutheran 25-17, 27-25

Mililani def. Sacred Hearts 25-15, 25-17

Punahou def. Waianae 23-25, 25-10, 15-10

Francis Parker def. Seabury Hall 25-22, 25-23

Da Vinci def. La Pietra 25-11, 25-17

Mid-Pacific def. Radford 25-23, 25-14

Kalani def. Le Jardin 25-8, 18-25, 16-14

Saturday

15th Place Game

Da Vinci def. La Pietra 25-20, 25-18

13th Place Game

Radford def. Seabury Hall 25-28, 25-17, 15-10

11th Place Game

Mid-Pacific def. Sacred Hearts 25-16, 26-24

9th Place Game

Mililani def. Liberty 26-24, 25-15

7th Place Game

Francis Parker def. Kapolei 22-25, 25-17, 15-9

5th Place Game

Le Jardin def. Waianae 20-25, 25-20, 15-12

3rd Place Game

Orange Lutheran def. Kalani 25-12, 26-24

Championship

Punahou def. Moanalua