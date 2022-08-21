Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 11:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. RUNNING JBPHH Half Marathon At Hickam AFB Saturday Female Open 1, Jaime Shullick, 1:43:09.0 2, Camryn Gostel, 1:44:40.6 3, Lauren Hinds, 1:46:12.0 Female 17 and Under 1, Sophie Zentz, 2:09:38.1 2, Ally Hertz, 2:21:37.8 3, Aaliyah Morales, 2:43:25.0 Female 18 to 29 1, Clarisse Ann Cayabyab, 1:50:21.0 2, Madelyn Gagliardi, 1:59:00.1 3, Chloe Conlon, 2:00:19.6 Female 30 to 39 1, Megan Hunter, 1:48:44.0 2, Jenna Kovalak, 1:50:48.0 3, Stephanie Parks, 1:52:09.2 Female 40 to 49 1, Racquel Junio, 1:54:54.9 2, Moanalia Wong, 1:56:33.9 3, Angela Bostwick, 1:57:11.4 Female 50 to 59 1, Alexandra Michel, 2:00:42.6 2, Jennifer Turvold, 2:10:59.2 3, Toy Kelliher, 2:19:22.6 Female 60 & Over 1, Naomi Morita, 2:00:55.9 2, Karen Burmeister, 2:35:48.4 Female Active Duty 1, Allison Meegan, 1:46:50.6 2, Lisa Urness, 1:49:01.7 3, Cara Sumida, 1:51:44.6Male Open 1, Richard Connaroe, 1:23:47.6 2, Silas Davidson, 1:24:07.2 3, Andrew Vogel, 1:24:17.8 Male 17 and Under 1, Peter Lowell, 1:28:00.5 2, Shaun Stiers, 1:51:58.1 Male 18 to 29 1, Blane Hoffpauir, 1:34:29.3 2, Dylan Tipton34, 1:37:02.8 3, Terri Swedberg, 1:37:24.0 Male 30 to 39 1, Odeelo Dayondon, 1:28:08.6 2, Yusuke Yamaguchi, 1:33:13.1 3, Jamal Khan, 1:37:09.3 Male 40 to 49 1, Yuji Koyama, 1:30:18.0 2, Grant Akamine, 1:39:49.5 3, Timothy Busby, 1:40:35.7 Male 50 to 59 1, Ronald Giger, 1:42:09.4 2, Johnny Landeza, 1:54:55.2 3, David Arenas, 1:57:16.2 Male 60 & Over 1, Les Omura, 1:55:34.5 2, Coswin Saito, 2:03:50.4 3, Edwin Velasco, 2:13:35.9 Male Active Duty 1, Shun Kimura, 1:25:43.8 2, Benjamin Herring, 1:28:38.4 3, German Real, 1:29:55.4 Previous Story Nanakuli breaks 50 points in league opener against Waialua Next Story Television and radio - Aug. 21, 2022