RUNNING

JBPHH Half Marathon

At Hickam AFB

Saturday

Female Open

1, Jaime Shullick, 1:43:09.0

2, Camryn Gostel, 1:44:40.6

3, Lauren Hinds, 1:46:12.0

Female 17 and Under

1, Sophie Zentz, 2:09:38.1

2, Ally Hertz, 2:21:37.8

3, Aaliyah Morales, 2:43:25.0

Female 18 to 29

1, Clarisse Ann Cayabyab, 1:50:21.0

2, Madelyn Gagliardi, 1:59:00.1

3, Chloe Conlon, 2:00:19.6

Female 30 to 39

1, Megan Hunter, 1:48:44.0

2, Jenna Kovalak, 1:50:48.0

3, Stephanie Parks, 1:52:09.2

Female 40 to 49

1, Racquel Junio, 1:54:54.9

2, Moanalia Wong, 1:56:33.9

3, Angela Bostwick, 1:57:11.4

Female 50 to 59

1, Alexandra Michel, 2:00:42.6

2, Jennifer Turvold, 2:10:59.2

3, Toy Kelliher, 2:19:22.6

Female 60 & Over

1, Naomi Morita, 2:00:55.9

2, Karen Burmeister, 2:35:48.4

Female Active Duty

1, Allison Meegan, 1:46:50.6

2, Lisa Urness, 1:49:01.7

3, Cara Sumida, 1:51:44.6Male Open

1, Richard Connaroe, 1:23:47.6

2, Silas Davidson, 1:24:07.2

3, Andrew Vogel, 1:24:17.8

Male 17 and Under

1, Peter Lowell, 1:28:00.5

2, Shaun Stiers, 1:51:58.1

Male 18 to 29

1, Blane Hoffpauir, 1:34:29.3

2, Dylan Tipton34, 1:37:02.8

3, Terri Swedberg, 1:37:24.0

Male 30 to 39

1, Odeelo Dayondon, 1:28:08.6

2, Yusuke Yamaguchi, 1:33:13.1

3, Jamal Khan, 1:37:09.3

Male 40 to 49

1, Yuji Koyama, 1:30:18.0

2, Grant Akamine, 1:39:49.5

3, Timothy Busby, 1:40:35.7

Male 50 to 59

1, Ronald Giger, 1:42:09.4

2, Johnny Landeza, 1:54:55.2

3, David Arenas, 1:57:16.2

Male 60 & Over

1, Les Omura, 1:55:34.5

2, Coswin Saito, 2:03:50.4

3, Edwin Velasco, 2:13:35.9

Male Active Duty

1, Shun Kimura, 1:25:43.8

2, Benjamin Herring, 1:28:38.4

3, German Real, 1:29:55.4