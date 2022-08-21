Signs of Hawaiian Life – August 21, 2022
In April, Kapolei resident Cynthia Pratt discovered Poke Bowl while on a cruise stop in Amsterdam. Photo by a tour guide.
While visiting Newport World Resorts in Manila in May, Russell Arikawa of Hilo found Johnny Kahuku’s Hawaiian Shrimphouse. Photo by
Sam Araki.
Rob Boolukos and Donna Hoadley of Honolulu stopped at the Aloha Friday Hawaiian BBQ restaurant in Friday Harbor, on Washington’s San Juan Island, in April. Photo by Pete Boolukos.
-
In May, Joyce Oka of Ewa Beach spotted a sign for Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park in Washington. Photo by Grant Oka.
