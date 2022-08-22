Editorial | Off the News Off the News: AES says aloha to coal here Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Coal plants are like the baby boomers of the energy sector: A whole bunch are reaching retirement age all at once. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coal plants are like the baby boomers of the energy sector: A whole bunch are reaching retirement age all at once. One of them, Hawaii’s AES Corp. power plant in Kalaeloa, marked its impending shutdown on Sept. 1 at a ceremony on Thursday. Companies nationally are switching from coal-fired generation, prodded by stiffer climate-change regulations. State law barring coal plants after 2022 means an early close here — and higher electricity bills. But company-wide, AES will be coal-free by 2025. Previous Story Column: Use origin names for Pacific Remote Islands