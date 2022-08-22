comscore Off the News: Koalani moved from Kaimana Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Koalani moved from Kaimana Beach

Monk seal pup Koalani — “heavenly warrior,” as named by students at Waikiki Elementary School — has been moved on, transported away from Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Thursday night. The roly-poly pup’s antics will be missed, though beachgoers likely appreciate renewed access. Read more

