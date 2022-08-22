Off the News: Koalani moved from Kaimana Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Monk seal pup Koalani — “heavenly warrior,” as named by students at Waikiki Elementary School — has been moved on, transported away from Kaimana Beach in Waikiki on Thursday night. The roly-poly pup’s antics will be missed, though beachgoers likely appreciate renewed access.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries moved the pup to an undisclosed location, where Koalani can grow up wild in the company of other monk seals. Aloha, Koalani!