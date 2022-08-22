comscore Family of guard who died on Zuckerberg property sues for wrongful death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Family of guard who died on Zuckerberg property sues for wrongful death

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019 Mark Zuckerberg

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2019

    Mark Zuckerberg

The children of a Kauai security guard, who died in 2019 after being stranded during heavy rain at a remote post on Mark Zuckerberg’s sprawling Koolau Ranch on Kauai, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against companies that own, operate, manage and control the properties that Zuckerberg has amassed. Read more

