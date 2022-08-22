comscore Honolulu City Council considering measure to protect historic cultural sites | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council considering measure to protect historic cultural sites

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The City Council is considering a measure to activate the Historic Preservation Commission. At top, a view of Hawea Heiau in Hawaii Kai, the site of which was purchased by community group Livable Hawai‘i Kai Hui after it was threatened by developers.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The City Council is considering a measure to activate the Historic Preservation Commission. Above, a look inside the hale under construction at the heiau.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The hale at Hawea Heiau in Hawaii Kai is under construction and fronts a coconut grove.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The hale at Hawea Heiau in Hawaii Kai is under construction and fronts a coconut grove. Above, a section of the heiau that was restored by volunteers, including inmates from the Women’s Community Correctional Center, after it was buried underneath construction debris and plant overgrowth.

In an effort to better protect historic cultural sites, the Honolulu City Council is considering a measure that would activate the Historic Preservation Commission, which has remained dormant for the past 29 years. Read more

