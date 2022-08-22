State’s poet laureate receives $50,000 grant
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:47 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY RYAN MATSUMOTO
Kealoha shares his poetry in “From Science to Poetry & Back Again” at Edmonds Community College in Washington state.
-
COURTESY RUSSELL DORSEY
Kealohapau‘ole Wong, who has served as Hawaii’s first poet laureate for about 10 years, performs at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Community College in Washington state.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree