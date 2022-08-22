An outspoken critic of the previous coach, Warriors safety Leonard Lee receives a welcome surprise — a scholarship

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As part of the University of Hawaii football team’s talent-night festivities, pictures of Rainbow Warriors and their celebrity lookalikes were projected side by side on a giant screen.

Then a picture of defensive back Leonard Lee appeared on the screen. After a pause, it was accompanied with the announcement he was awarded a football scholarship.

The room echoed with cheers as smoke got in Lee’s eyes.

“Everybody was hugging him,” head coach Timmy Chang said. “It’s always a good feeling when these walk-ons get rewarded across the country. It’s not just our program. It’s all programs. I love walk-ons. Nothing is ever given to them. And they work their tails off. This is a good story. It’s a good feeling. I love that kid, and I know he’s going to play his heart out.”

It is a remarkable comeback-and-ascension narrative. From the beginning of the 2021 season, several players felt uneasy with the stern environment fostered under then-head coach Todd Graham. After prayers and discussions with his parents, girlfriend and sister, Lee voiced his concerns during a Twitter Space forum in December. Soon after, Lee was dismissed from the team for missing consecutive practice. Several players eventually entered the transfer portal and, in January, Graham resigned and Chang was named head coach.

Lee was set on not playing this season. But former UH head coach June Jones, who was on Kapolei High’s staff when Lee was an All-State linebacker with the Hurricanes, asked Chang to offer a second chance. “He’s a good person,” Jones said.

“June put his stamp on him,” Chang recalled. “June said, ‘I stand by this kid.’”

Chang said he met with Lee to hear his side. Chang came away convinced Lee “really stood up for his teammates during that troubled time. He was put out there. He put himself out there. It’s one of those things where he stood up for everybody in that locker room. For right or wrong, he stood up for everybody.”

When asked if Lee should be allowed back, the players raised their hands in approval, Chang said.

Lee participated in the walk-on tryouts for UH students. After going through all the drills, he was added to the spring roster. “He came humbled and hungry and just grateful.” Chang said. “He’s a great kid who works his tail off on defense and special teams, and he adds a lot of value, and he’s a leader in that room.”

Lee made two interceptions in the spring game, was voted by teammates to the 13-player leadership committee, and has been practicing as the No. 1 wide-side safety.

“For us to give him a scholarship, it’s just the right feeling,” Chang said. “And it’s the right person to give it to. I couldn’t be happier for our defensive coaches. And I couldn’t be happier for Leonard. And I couldn’t be happier for this team.”