Scoreboard – Aug. 22, 2022

Duke Kahanamoku Race (Men) Sunday Kailua to Waikiki Overall Results Place Division Time 1. Paddlers of Laka Open 2:50:28 2. Outrigger CanoeClub Open 2:53:10 3. Waimanalo Canoe Club Open 2:53:52 4. Lanikai Canoe Club Open 2:55:48 5. Healani Canoe Club Open 3:01:31 6. Manu O Ke Kai Open 3:02:24 7. Paddlers of Laka Jr 3:04:28 8. Hui Nalu Canoe Club Open 3:05:16 9. Kailua Canoe Club Open 3:07:30 10. Paddlers of Laka Open 3:10:08 11. Outrigger Canoe Club Open 3:15:39 12. Waikiki Beach Boys Open 3:16:14 13. Lanikai Canoe Club 55 3:16:45 14. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 40 3:17:13 15. Kailua Canoe Club 55 3:17:56 16. Lanikai Canoe Club 40 3:19:19 17. Healani Canoe Club Open 3:19:48 18. Hui Lanakila Canoe Open 3:26:08 19. Hui Nalu Canoe Club Open 3:27:52 20. Outrigger Canoe Club 55 3:29:46 21. Kaneohe Open 3:30:13 22. Koa Kai Canoe Club Open 3:30:44 23. Hui Nalu Canoe Club Open 3:33:18 24. Waikiki Beach Boys Open 3:34:18 25. I Mua Open 3:34:38 26. Keahiakahoe Canoe Club 55 3:35:05 27. Kailua Canoe Club Jr 3:36:23 28. Hui Nalu Canoe Club 55 3:37:03 29. Lokahi Open 3:39:37 30. Kailua Canoe Club Open 3:39:38 31. Outrigger Canoe Club Open 3:40:56 32. New Hope Canoe Club Open 3:44:23 33. Lanikai Canoe Club Open 3:47:39 34. New Hope Canoe Club 55 3:55:20 35. Waikiki Beach Boys Open 3:58:13 36. Kailua Canoe Club Open 4:09:18

