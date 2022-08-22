Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 22, 2022 Today Updated 9:27 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional Coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Angels at Rays 1 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional Coverage 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Brewers at Dodgers 5 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Japan vs. Nicaragua 4 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Hollidaysburg, Pa. vs. Massapequa, N.Y. 5 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Chinese Taipei vs. Panama 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Hagerstown, Ind. vs. Nolensville, Tenn. 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Mexico vs. British Colombia 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON Falcons at Jets 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Tennis Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Cardinals at Cubs 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Angels at Rays 1 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Mets at Yankees 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Guardians at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Game 25: Teams TBA 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 26: Teams TBA 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 27: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 28: Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 3: Sky at Liberty 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 3: Aces at Mercury 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 tennis U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72 Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Brewers at Dodgers 5 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Mets at Yankees 1 p.m. 1500-AM LLWS: Pearland, Texas vs. Honolulu 1 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Mets at Yankees 1 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM Previous Story UH-Arizona State soccer match canceled