Off the News: Chaminade gets sustainability grant
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Chaminade gets sustainability grant

  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 p.m.

A $10 million grant from the National Science Foundation bodes well for Chaminade University’s fledgling United Nations Sustainability Center, offering targeted education on development that addresses challenges such as climate change, public health needs and growing inequality. Read more

