Off the News: Chaminade gets sustainability grant

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A $10 million grant from the National Science Foundation bodes well for Chaminade University’s fledgling United Nations Sustainability Center, offering targeted education on development that addresses challenges such as climate change, public health needs and growing inequality. Read more

A $10 million grant from the National Science Foundation bodes well for Chaminade University’s fledgling United Nations Sustainability Center, offering targeted education on development that addresses challenges such as climate change, public health needs and growing inequality.

The money funds expansion of Chaminade’s data science program, and will help support cooperative programs with the University of Hawaii, the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas Advanced Computing Center. The Sustainability Center, part of a U.N.-sponsored global network, offers opportunities for college students from Hawaii and island nations throughout the Pacific.