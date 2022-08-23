Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Making way for the guideway Today Updated 6:38 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Traffic will get bad on Dillingham Boulevard, once the actual “notice to proceed” is issued early next year on the relocation of utilities, making way for the rail. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Traffic will get bad on Dillingham Boulevard, once the actual “notice to proceed” is issued early next year on the relocation of utilities, making way for the rail. The contract for $500 million was awarded last week to Nan Inc., which will underground utilities from about Laumaka Street to roughly the Kapalama canal area. The guideway will shift mauka, and from there to Kaaahi Street, the makai utilities will still be on poles. Area businesses and residents, be aware: More town meetings are coming. Previous Story Off the News: AES says aloha to coal here