Off the News: Making way for the guideway

Traffic will get bad on Dillingham Boulevard, once the actual “notice to proceed” is issued early next year on the relocation of utilities, making way for the rail.

The contract for $500 million was awarded last week to Nan Inc., which will underground utilities from about Laumaka Street to roughly the Kapalama canal area. The guideway will shift mauka, and from there to Kaaahi Street, the makai utilities will still be on poles. Area businesses and residents, be aware: More town meetings are coming.