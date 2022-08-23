Journey to perform at Blaisdell in October

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Local residents will get the first shot at tickets for what is certain to be one of the year’s biggest arena shows in Honolulu: Journey is set to perform Oct. 5 at the Blaisdell Arena.

The band has been a favorite in Hawaii since its early singles got radio play here in the late 1970s. The band’s biggest hits — “Who’s Crying Now,” “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Open Arms” — continue to be embraced by fans who are too young to remember when the three songs were released as singles and certified “gold” by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Tickets, which go sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, will be available only to people who have a Hawaii ZIP code on their credit card billing address. No password is required. On Sept. 3, ticket sales will open up to nonresidents on the mainland and elsewhere at 10 a.m.

Prices start at $55.50 plus fees. They will be available at ticketmaster.com and for in-person sales at the Blaisdell box office.

Concert promoter Rick Bartalini, who is dedicating these shows to the memory of his friend Olivia Newton-John, also announced he will be donating $1 from each ticket sold to the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.