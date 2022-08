Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bluetree Café recently introduced new menu items. The new lineup includes three smoothies made for specific wellness purposes: Blue Dream (for the gut), Kawa (for the skin) and Dark Berry (for the mind), which are blended with local flavors like lilikoi.

New dishes also include Nutella toast (traditional Japanese white bread, fresh fruits and Nutella), Blue Hawaii smoothie bowl (banana, mango, blue spirulina, blueberry, honey and granola), spicy tofu poke bowl and loaded avocado toast with a side salad. ChiChan’s toast — inspired by owner Kevin Aoki’s mother, Chizuru Aoki — consists of toasted traditional Japanese white bread, sprinkled sugar, fresh strawberries and is served with Bluetree Café’s artisan strawberry milk.

Call 808-591-2033 or visit bluetreejuice.com.

A new collab

Big Island Candies recently announced its newest collaboration with popular local clothing and accessory brand 88 Tees. The collaboration will feature a limited-edition box of confections and new merchandise, including T-shirts, a tote bag and stickers. Each of the items will be available for purchase at both Big Island Candies’ locations and at 88 Tees’ Kalakaua Avenue store.

On the various merchandise will be a design made exclusively by 88 Tees for Big Island Candies. Meanwhile, the gift box of confections contains a 17-piece assortment featuring shortbreads, a brownie and toffees.

Call 808-946-9213 or visit bigislandcandies.com to learn more.

Liliha Bakery’s first Central Oahu location

Liliha Bakery’s first central Oahu location will open in Pearl Highlands Center at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 31.

Customers can expect the same tasty menu as the other Liliha Bakery locations, including comfort food favorites like oxtail soup, loco moco and fluffy hot cakes. The bakery counter will feature more than 150 different types of fresh, handmade pastries like coco puffs and poi mochi doughnuts.

“At our newest Pearl Highlands Center location, we’ll be sure to carry on Liliha Bakery’s legacy of timeless local dishes, freshly baked goods and pastries for Liliha lovers west of Honolulu to enjoy now conveniently in central Oahu,” states Connie Wong, Liliha Bakery marketing lead.

Visit lilihabakery.com to learn more.

New ramen in Kakaako

JINYA Ramen Bar, Robata JINYA, and LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge are opening in the former 8,000-square-foot Nobu space on Auahi Street. The three new concepts are rooted in authentic Japanese cuisine.

JINYA Ramen Bar offers bold noodles, full-bodied broth that has simmered for 20 hours and a wide selection of authentic toppings — including tender pork chashu, seasoned egg and fresh garlic — as well as small plates steeped with traditional Japanese flavors. Guests can choose from three different types of soup, including pork, chicken or vegan.

Meanwhile, Robata JINYA features an izakaya-style dining experience and serves Japanese tapas like nigiri sushi, hand rolls and more.

LBD Japanese Bar & Lounge provides a unique drink menu highlighting a curated selection of Japanese cocktails, whiskey, wines and beers.

Visit jinyaramenbar.com, robatajinya.com and lbdhawaii.com to learn more.