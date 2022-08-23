Chunky goodness

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Halia Moe recalls how she and her husband, Sterling, got the idea to start their Chunky and Co. cookie business while they were at Brigham Young University-Hawaii.

“We had an assignment to create and develop a restaurant concept, and ‘Chunky’ was our idea,” she says. “I’ve always loved baking, and my husband always had a flair for baking cookies, so we thought, ‘Why not see if this could turn into something?’

“After two years of experimenting, we came up with our signature Chunky OG cookie,” she adds. “Our cookies are bigger, size wise, because we try to live up to our ‘Chunky’ name.”

This year, Chunky and Co. took the next step for its business and launched a cookie trailer in July.

“I’ve always wanted to do a trailer,” Halia says. “ We started building our trailer in February; I really wanted a vintage trailer look.”

Chunky and Co.’s trailer is currently open Wednesdays and Fridays in Laie from 1 p.m. until sellout.

“Once we get an oven in our trailer, we’re going to open it every day,” she says. “We are still waiting for a generator that’s powerful enough to run everything.”

Usually, the biz features two flavors every month — its Chunky OG and a rotating flavor.

“Our Chunky OG is our bestseller and has three types of chocolate — semisweet, milk and dark chocolate,” Halia says. “We also add a dash of flaky sea salt to offset the sweetness of the milk chocolate chips to create that sweet-and-salty flavor I love.”

However, for August, the business is showcasing flavors with a peanut butter theme (each cookie costs $3).

“Chunky Nutty Buddy is a peanut butter-based cookie with peanuts, Reese’s chips and mini Reese’s on top, along with flaky sea salt,” Halia says. “Chunky Goober is our take on the classic PB&J. It’s a peanut butter cookie with strawberry jam and a fresh strawberry on top. Chunky Smalls is our newest one. It’s a peanut butter cookie topped with Reese’s-dipped pretzels, a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and a torched marshmallow on top.”

“Our peanut butter and jelly cookie is underrated,” Sterling adds. “Even if you don’t like PB&J, don’t knock it till you try it.”

You can also find Chunky cookies at Pounders restaurant and Seven Brothers Kahuku marketplace.