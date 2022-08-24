comscore Ube-licious | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Ube-licious

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 4:20 p.m.

  • PHOTO COURTESY YOGURSTORY

    Ube pancakes ($14.95)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Ube crinkle cookies ($9.63/$18.15)

  • PHOTO COURTESY BEYOND BOBA TEA

    Ube heart bubble waffle ($8.95) comes topped with ube foam, a chocolate drizzle and sprinkles

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Ube churros (three for $12) come with housemade ube sauce drizzled on top

Ube often gets mixed up with taro, but this purple yam originates from the Philippines. Read more

Previous Story
A refreshing slaw

Scroll Up