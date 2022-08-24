Ube-licious
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 4:20 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY YOGURSTORY
Ube pancakes ($14.95)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Ube crinkle cookies ($9.63/$18.15)
PHOTO COURTESY BEYOND BOBA TEA
Ube heart bubble waffle ($8.95) comes topped with ube foam, a chocolate drizzle and sprinkles
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Ube churros (three for $12) come with housemade ube sauce drizzled on top
