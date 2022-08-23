comscore Kokua Line: Why are ballot drop boxes still in place? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why are ballot drop boxes still in place?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Question: Why are ballot drop boxes still in place more than a week after the primary election? Are they planning to leave them until November? Read more

Previous Story
More study urged for sunscreen chemicals’ impact

Scroll Up