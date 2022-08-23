comscore Navy water operators unprepared despite fuel leak risks, EPA reports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy water operators unprepared despite fuel leak risks, EPA reports

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.
  Wayne Tanaka: The Hawaii Sierra Club director says the findings are troubling

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Wayne Tanaka:

    The Hawaii Sierra Club director says the findings are troubling

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 28 An investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that operators of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's public water system were unprepared in the event that fuel contaminated the water. Above, the Navy leads a media tour of the Red Hill shaft in Halawa.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 28

    An investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that operators of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s public water system were unprepared in the event that fuel contaminated the water. Above, the Navy leads a media tour of the Red Hill shaft in Halawa.

The Navy potentially violated numerous state and federal laws relating to safe drinking water in its operation and maintenance of its Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam public water system, an investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found. Read more

