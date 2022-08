Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii has announced two new senior vice presidents:

>> Tierney Morikawa Rostron was promoted to senior vice president and director of commercial credit risk from vice president and enterprise credit risk consultant in the enterprise credit risk analytics department. Morikawa Rostron joined the bank in 2011 as a credit analyst in the commercial credit group.

>> Aretina Trepczyk joined Bank of Hawaii as senior vice president and director of enterprise risk management in the enterprise operational risk department. Trepczyk has more than 20 years of experience in audit, risk and compliance. Before joining Bank of Hawaii she worked with Umpqua Bank for nearly 11 years in various risk positions, most recently as senior vice president and senior manager of enterprise risk.

