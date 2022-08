Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pump up the flavor of tofu with a colorful mix of dried spices. They’re toasted to bring out their fragrance, then ground so they can best coat the tofu.

Another trick: Place the tofu and spices in a bowl, cover it and shake. This will distribute the spice mix evenly.

Chili Pepper Tofu

Ingredients:

• 14-ounce block firm tofu

• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1/4 cup sliced celery

• 1/4 cup sliced carrots

• 1/4 cup diced onion

• 1/4 cup green onion

Spice mix ingredients:

• 1 teaspoon dry chile pepper flakes

• 1 teaspoon dried basil

• 1 teaspoon black peppercorns

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon mushroom powder (available in Asian markets)

Directions:

To make spice mix: Toast chile flakes, basil and peppercorns in a dry pan on low heat until fragrant. Remove and crush with mortar and pestle or in a spice grinder. Add salt and mushroom powder. Set aside.

Cut tofu into 2-inch squares 1/2 inch thick; drain. Heat oil in wok or skillet over medium-high.

Pan-fry tofu until brown on both sides. Remove to a bowl.

Add vegetables to pan (don’t add more oil). Toss until crisp-tender. Add to bowl with tofu. Sprinkle with spice mix. Cover the bowl and shake gently so that tofu is evenly coated.

Serves 2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 370 calories, 30 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 19 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.