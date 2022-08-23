comscore Hawaii messes with Texas, advances to U.S. semis at Little League World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii messes with Texas, advances to U.S. semis at Little League World Series

  • By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jaron Lancaster celebrated after getting the final out on a strikeout against Texas on Monday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s Cohen Sakamoto delivered against Texas during the first inning of the Little League World Series on Monday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s Daly Watson stomped on home plate after hitting a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning against Pearland, Texas, on Monday in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Jaron Lancaster, who has only thrown 46 pitches at the Little League World Series, displayed the arm that had the world talking with a throw from deep short for the final out of the first inning. Read more

