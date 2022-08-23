Hawaii messes with Texas, advances to U.S. semis at Little League World Series
- By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:33 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jaron Lancaster celebrated after getting the final out on a strikeout against Texas on Monday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Cohen Sakamoto delivered against Texas during the first inning of the Little League World Series on Monday.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Daly Watson stomped on home plate after hitting a two-out, two-run homer in the first inning against Pearland, Texas, on Monday in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree