Scoreboard – Aug. 23, 2022

Kendo 35th Leeward Oahu Kendo Tournament Sunday At Mililani District Park Gym Yonenbu Ages 8-11 1st: Colton Hara, Kenshikan 2nd: Aura Arios, Seibukan Shonenbu Ages 12-14 1st: Shu Etsumi, Kenshikan 2nd: Kaden Kojima, Kenshikan Seinenbu Ages 15 & Above 1st: Devin Chung Cascade, PNKF 2nd: Reb Arios, Seibukan Wom.’s Mudansha Non-Black Belt Open 1st: Genevieve Antaya, Lihue Women’s Yudansha Black Belt Open 1st: Jane Higa, Cascade PNKF 2nd: Tina Kaku, Kenshikan Yudansha Shodan-Nidan Black Belt 1st: Kyle Fukuda, Cascade PNKF 2nd: Brandon Matsumoto, Kenshikan Yudansha Sandan-Yondan Black Belt 1st: Kevin Chun, Kenshikan 2nd: Issei So, Kenshikan Yudansha Godan-Above Black Belt 1st: Lonny Hancock, Mililani 2nd: Jack Yamada, Kenshikan Yudansha Masters Sandan Above & 50 1st: Keith Hui, Meikyokan 2nd: Takahiro Masuda, Kenshikan Team Match 1st: Mililani 2nd: Cascade, WA PNKF Parents-Kids Team Match Parents 3, Kids 3 Parents won by points taken James Oka Kantosho Fighting Spirit Gabriel Hart Simmons, Lihue

