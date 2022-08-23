Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 23, 2022 Today Updated 10:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No local sporting events scheduled. Wednesday No local sporting events scheduled. Kendo 35th Leeward Oahu Kendo Tournament Sunday At Mililani District Park Gym Yonenbu Ages 8-11 1st: Colton Hara, Kenshikan 2nd: Aura Arios, Seibukan Shonenbu Ages 12-14 1st: Shu Etsumi, Kenshikan 2nd: Kaden Kojima, Kenshikan Seinenbu Ages 15 & Above 1st: Devin Chung Cascade, PNKF 2nd: Reb Arios, Seibukan Wom.’s Mudansha Non-Black Belt Open 1st: Genevieve Antaya, Lihue Women’s Yudansha Black Belt Open 1st: Jane Higa, Cascade PNKF 2nd: Tina Kaku, Kenshikan Yudansha Shodan-Nidan Black Belt 1st: Kyle Fukuda, Cascade PNKF 2nd: Brandon Matsumoto, Kenshikan Yudansha Sandan-Yondan Black Belt 1st: Kevin Chun, Kenshikan 2nd: Issei So, Kenshikan Yudansha Godan-Above Black Belt 1st: Lonny Hancock, Mililani 2nd: Jack Yamada, Kenshikan Yudansha Masters Sandan Above & 50 1st: Keith Hui, Meikyokan 2nd: Takahiro Masuda, Kenshikan Team Match 1st: Mililani 2nd: Cascade, WA PNKF Parents-Kids Team Match Parents 3, Kids 3 Parents won by points taken James Oka Kantosho Fighting Spirit Gabriel Hart Simmons, Lihue Previous Story Honolulu, Texas will bring on their aces in Little League World Series