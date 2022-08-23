Stephen Tsai: Talking points will abound after UH football’s opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ever since Timmy Chang was hired as the University of Hawaii head football coach in January, we’ve all been asked the same question at parties, Costco and (in respectfully hushed tones) memorials:

How’s the UH football team going to do this year?

My answer is the same: I dunno. (It’s the same answer I give when a police officer asks if I know how fast I was driving.)

I can’t beat a weatherman in a game of 20 questions. I thought it would be a great idea if my son took the GED ahead of the ninth grade so there would be no pressure in high school. (My wife nixed that quickly.) My crystal ball is zirconia. While I believe the Rainbow Warriors will be competitive — I’ve known most of the coaches for two decades, and they’re all knowledgeable and inspirational — I don’t have a clue how they’ll end up this season. But I am confident that after Saturday’s opener against Vanderbilt, the discussions will be about these topics:

>> Food: Football isn’t football without a good spread, preferably in a parking lot with the good folding chairs (not the ones for the beach), Auntie’s special dish, and coolers with the ice cubes over the beverages. But for at least the time being, tailgating is not permitted in the parking lot or lower-campus areas. Instead, there will be food trucks to serve as concession stands. That alternative format was well received during the spring game. But will that menu hold up for real games?

>> The quarterback: Chang won’t announce the starter until Saturday. But as a former prep standout and record-setting UH quarterback, Chang knows the scrutiny that comes with being the on-field leader of the state’s only college football program. It is why personality and demeanor have been as much a factor as accuracy and playbook knowledge in receiving the keys to the offense. And the quarterback who starts might not be the one who finishes. Junior college transfer Nick Rolovich started the first two games of 2000 before being replaced by freshman Chang. Chang’s injury in 2001 opened the way for Rolovich’s successful comeback. In the 2005 opener against USC, Tyler Graunke started ahead of Colt Brennan. Brent Rausch was named the starter during the 2008 training camp, but Greg Alexander ended up starting the opener. Bryant Moniz ascended from fifth-string quarterback to starter in 2010. Transfers Sean Schroeder, Taylor Graham and Max Wittek were starters in the final three years of Norm Chow’s coaching tenure at UH. Cole McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro had a 75-25 split of starting duties in 2019. The position, as they say, is fluid.

>> The ha‘a: At the spring game and subsequent performances at the end of the practices, the Warriors have displayed an enthusiastic and disciplined ha‘a. A true test is the players in the middle. Similar to Kamehameha song contest winners, nobody is lip syncing. But when it comes to the ha‘a, everybody is an America’s Got Talent panelist. The ha‘a is always a much-discussed subject.

>> The Veneri brothers: With Bobby Curran stepping away as radio play-by-play announcer because of health issues, John Veneri slides over from the analyst’s seat to call the action. Mark Veneri, whose experience is mostly with play-by-play, becomes the color analyst. The brothers have worked together in the past, but in reverse roles. John has promised to provide fair and honest commentary, as well as give time, score and down-and-distance updates. John was an emergency fill-in for Curran during a road game in Reno last year, and he has kept fresh with commentary stints on high school telecasts the past three weekends. This new on-air dynamic probably will evoke reactions.

>> Pregame experiences: There is talk of pregame entertainment at the lower-campus venues for ticket holders. Saturday’s rally at the old Varsity Circle parking lot on University Avenue was a preview to a pregame gathering for the opener. The intent would be for ticket holders to participate in the party, then walk to the game. The others could remain to watch the telecast. Would that be a better choice than watching the game at home? The reviews are forthcoming.