Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 23, 2022 Today Updated 10:06 p.m. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Cardinals at Cubs 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Angels at Rays 1 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Mets at Yankees 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Guardians at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Panama vs. Nicaragua 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Hagerstown, Ind. vs. Hollisdayburg, Pa. 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Curacao vs. Canada 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Davenport, Iowa vs. Pearland, Texas 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 3: Sky at Liberty 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Game 3: Aces at Mercury 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Tennis U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72 Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT Australian rules football: women's premiership Blues vs. Magpies 11 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Guardians at Padres 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA White Sox at Orioles 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Angels at Rays 1 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Brewers at Dodgers 3 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Chinese Taipei vs. Mexico 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Hawaii 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 31: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Game 32: Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 3: Sun at Wings 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Golf TOUR Championship Charity Challenge 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Rugby Super League: Rhinos vs. Giants 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA NRL: Broncos vs. Eels 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Tennis U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72 Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Mets at Yankees 1 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM Wednesday TIME STATION MLB: Mets at Yankees 7 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Brewers at Dodgers 3 p.m. 990-AM