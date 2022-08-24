Big Island police officer shoots man with knife in Hilo

A South Hilo patrol officer shot a male suspect after he allegedly “began rapidly approaching” the officer while holding a knife in Hilo Tuesday afternoon, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a male on Keawe Street who was cutting himself with a knife. Police ordered him to put the knife down.

The suspect instead began rapidly approaching an officer, police said.

The officer continued giving clear commands to the suspect. Police said the suspect defied the officer’s commands and the officer discharged his duty firearm, striking the suspect in the lower extremities.

Police and paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. He was taken to a hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

The officer who discharged his firearm is a 14-year veteran of the police department. He will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal administrative investigation.