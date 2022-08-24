comscore Column: Democracy faces a crisis in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Democracy faces a crisis in Hawaii

  • By Dawn Morais Webster
  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 p.m.
  • Dawn Morais Webster, Ph.D., specializes in communications and issue advocacy.

    Dawn Morais Webster, Ph.D., specializes in communications and issue advocacy.

Our democracy is in crisis. No, not just on the continent. The crisis is here in Hawaii: More than half a million registered voters did not feel motivated to mark their ballots, stick it into a postage-paid envelope, and drop it in the mail. Yet at least one pundit called it a “pretty normal election.” Wow. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Cut greenhouse gases to mitigate damages; Candidates must commit to Red Hill shutdown; Fake news distortions about abortion, Trump

Scroll Up