Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Mental health crisis at Kaiser Today Updated 6:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s shortage of mental health professionals is at crisis levels — a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation study found that only 14.6% of statewide needs are met, with a national average of 27.2% — and it’s pushing Kaiser’s staff to the brink. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s shortage of mental health professionals is at crisis levels — a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation study found that only 14.6% of statewide needs are met, with a national average of 27.2% — and it’s pushing Kaiser’s staff to the brink. Kaiser says it’s actively trying to improve, creating 11 new positions this year, but that’s not enough for its unionized mental health providers, who have threatened to strike beginning Monday. That certainly won’t improve patient access or peace of mind. For the sake of those in need, quick action is needed to add capacity and mend fences. Previous Story Letters: Cut greenhouse gases to mitigate damages; Candidates must commit to Red Hill shutdown; Fake news distortions about abortion, Trump