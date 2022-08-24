Off the News: Mental health crisis at Kaiser

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s shortage of mental health professionals is at crisis levels — a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation study found that only 14.6% of statewide needs are met, with a national average of 27.2% — and it’s pushing Kaiser’s staff to the brink.

Kaiser says it’s actively trying to improve, creating 11 new positions this year, but that’s not enough for its unionized mental health providers, who have threatened to strike beginning Monday. That certainly won’t improve patient access or peace of mind. For the sake of those in need, quick action is needed to add capacity and mend fences.