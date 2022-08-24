comscore Off the News: Mental health crisis at Kaiser | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Mental health crisis at Kaiser

  • Today
  • Updated 6:29 p.m.

Hawaii’s shortage of mental health professionals is at crisis levels — a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation study found that only 14.6% of statewide needs are met, with a national average of 27.2% — and it’s pushing Kaiser’s staff to the brink. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Cut greenhouse gases to mitigate damages; Candidates must commit to Red Hill shutdown; Fake news distortions about abortion, Trump

Scroll Up