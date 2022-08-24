comscore Off the News: Remote workers, rising rents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Remote workers, rising rents

  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.

The pandemic has fueled a move to remote working. This has complicated things for full-time residents in desirable places where well-paid employees relocate, often to a vacation rental. Fewer units are on the regular rental market, and rents skyrocket. Read more

