Off the News: Remote workers, rising rents

The pandemic has fueled a move to remote working. This has complicated things for full-time residents in desirable places where well-paid employees relocate, often to a vacation rental. Fewer units are on the regular rental market, and rents skyrocket.

This pattern, familiar to Hawaii, is becoming a national trend, affecting service-economy employees as well as essential workers such as nurses. Some such workers move to converted motel rooms — an option, though not optimal. For locals, having more long-term affordable housing available is the true solution.