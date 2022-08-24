Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Remote workers, rising rents Today Updated 6:23 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The pandemic has fueled a move to remote working. This has complicated things for full-time residents in desirable places where well-paid employees relocate, often to a vacation rental. Fewer units are on the regular rental market, and rents skyrocket. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The pandemic has fueled a move to remote working. This has complicated things for full-time residents in desirable places where well-paid employees relocate, often to a vacation rental. Fewer units are on the regular rental market, and rents skyrocket. This pattern, familiar to Hawaii, is becoming a national trend, affecting service-economy employees as well as essential workers such as nurses. Some such workers move to converted motel rooms — an option, though not optimal. For locals, having more long-term affordable housing available is the true solution. Previous Story Letters: Cut greenhouse gases to mitigate damages; Candidates must commit to Red Hill shutdown; Fake news distortions about abortion, Trump