Hawaii News

Hawaii had the highest life expectancy at birth in the nation, the CDC’s latest mortality report finds

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Hawaii’s outdoor lifestyle contributes to the longevity of its residents. Above, a surfer takes his dog for a sunset session off San Souci Beach in Honolulu.

Hawaii once again finished atop the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s state rankings for life expectancy, even with a slight drop from the previous year partially attributed to COVID-19. Read more

