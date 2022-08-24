comscore Hawauu troops take part in large exercise in Indonesia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawauu troops take part in large exercise in Indonesia

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • U. S. MARINE CORPS / JULY 20 Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers practiced humanitarian aid distribution during the Garuda Shield exercise at Pusat Misi Pemeliharaan, Indonesia. Garuda Shield enabled instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, strengthening cohesion between allies and partners.

Hawaii-based troops played a key role in the largest-yet iteration of the annual exercise Garuda Shield in Indonesia, which wrapped up earlier this month. Read more

