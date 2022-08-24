Hawauu troops take part in large exercise in Indonesia
By Kevin Knodell
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
U. S. MARINE CORPS / JULY 20
Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers practiced humanitarian aid distribution during the Garuda Shield exercise at Pusat Misi Pemeliharaan, Indonesia. Garuda Shield enabled instructors from multiple countries to integrate and provide cross education, strengthening cohesion between allies and partners.