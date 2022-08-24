comscore Maui power outage that affected 65,000 is restored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui power outage that affected 65,000 is restored

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

After an islandwide power outage that affected 65,000 customers Tuesday morning, Maui’s electrical grid went back online later in the day. The cause: a high-­voltage short circuit at the Maalaea Power Plant caused generating units to trip, Hawaiian Electric, which electrifies all of Maui, said in a news release. Read more

Previous Story
Spice it up

Scroll Up