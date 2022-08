Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine has hired Derek Wong as its interim CEO for its faculty practice, University Health Partners of Hawaii. Before being named CEO, Wong oversaw the revenue cycle and health information management office, where he led the billing staff. Wong is a certified professional coder, certified obstetrics gynecology coder and holds a Master of Public Health in social and behavioral health sciences and a Master of Business Administration in health care.

Ulupono Initiative has appointed Caroline Julian-­Freitas as the Hawaii-­focused impact investing firm’s director of communications and community. Julian-­Freitas is stepping into the role held by Keith DeMello, who was recently promoted to senior vice president of communications and external affairs. Julian-­Freitas joins the firm after more than a decade in state government roles, including communications director for the state’s Office of the Lieutenant Governor, state Senate communications director and senior communications manager at the state Office of Enterprise Technology Services.

