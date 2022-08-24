Little League unbeatens Honolulu, Tennessee meet with U.S. title berth on line
- By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:09 p.m.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu entered the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Aug 17.
