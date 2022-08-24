Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 24, 2022 Today Updated 9:29 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT Australian rules football: women’s premiership Blues vs. Magpies 11 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 Guardians at Padres 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA White Sox at Orioles 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Angels at Rays 1 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Brewers at Dodgers 3 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95 BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Chinese Taipei vs. Mexico 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Honolulu 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Curacao vs Nicaragua 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Pearland, Texas vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa. 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND Game 3: Sun at Wings 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Golf TOUR Championship Charity Challenge 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Rugby Super League: Rhinos vs. Giants 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA NRL: Broncos vs. Eels 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76* Tennis U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72 Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84* THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Angels at Rays 7:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES International semifinal: Team TBD 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 U.S. semifinal: Team TBD 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON Packers at Chiefs 2 p.m. KFVE 6/6 6 Packers at Chiefs 2 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88 GOLF DP World: Omega European Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 LPGA: CP Women’s Open 3:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: TOUR Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: Nationwide Children’s Hospital*** 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Japan vs. United States 3 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Finland vs. Canada 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER U-20 Women’s W.C.: Spain vs. Nthrlnds. 12:25 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 U-20 Women’s W.C.: Brazil vs. Japan 3:50 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 College women: Seattle at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89 TENNIS U.S. Open qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72 Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Tigers 7:10 a.m. 1500-AM Little League: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Honolulu 9 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Brewers at Dodgers 3 p.m. 990-AM THURSDAY TIME STATION NFL preseason: 49ers at Texans 2 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Scoreboard – Aug. 24, 2022