Column: Aloha to the coal plant, but were we ready for the transition?

  • By Ed MacNaughton and Clint Churchill
  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 p.m.

The AES coal plant that produces about 15% of electricity on Oahu is closing in a matter of days. For the past 30 years, the coal plant helped protect against fluctuating oil prices and supply issues while reducing customer payments by more than a reported $2 billion. Mission accomplished, but recent concern about climate change and the desire to reduce CO2 emissions now trumps our coal plant. Read more

